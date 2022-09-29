Tech Crunch reports: “Twitter is rolling out its redesigned Spaces tab, which includes podcasts, to Twitter Blue subscribers on Android. The Android launch comes a few weeks after Blue subscribers on iOS got access to podcasts and the redesigned Spaces tab. When Twitter first announced that it was introducing podcasts to its platform, the social network said they would be accessible to a group of iOS and Android users. Now, Twitter is instead going to test podcasts exclusively with Twitter Blue subscribers.”

