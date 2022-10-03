Music Ally reports: “Apple Music has announced a new milestone. No, not how many subscribers it has, but the number of tracks available on its service. It’s 100m. The service’s global head of editorial Rachel Newman announced the milestone in a blog post on Apple’s newsroom site, noting that 21 years after the launch of the company’s iTunes store and iPod “we’ve gone from 1,000 songs in your pocket to 100,000x that on Apple Music”. “More music than you can listen to in a lifetime, or several lifetimes. More music than any other platform. Simply the biggest collection of music, in any format, ever,” added Newman.”

