Tech Crunch reports: “TikTok is hunting for partners to launch its live shopping offering in the US as it is looking to outsource operations for these features. According to a report from Financial Times, the short video app has been talking with California-based TalkShopLive to provide infrastructure for live shopping features on TikTok. This tech will allow creators and brands to sell goods through videos on the platform. TalkShopLive takes a 10% commission from sellers for providing its services, and TikTok is likely to cover that cost for the initial phase of the project.”
Home Applications TikTok Said To Be Launching Live Shopping In The US