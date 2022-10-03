Tech Crunch reports: “TikTok is hunting for partners to launch its live shopping offering in the US as it is looking to outsource operations for these features. According to a report from Financial Times, the short video app has been talking with California-based TalkShopLive to provide infrastructure for live shopping features on TikTok. This tech will allow creators and brands to sell goods through videos on the platform. TalkShopLive takes a 10% commission from sellers for providing its services, and TikTok is likely to cover that cost for the initial phase of the project.”

