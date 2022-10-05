The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Elon Musk will go through with his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. According to an SEC filing, Musk’s team sent a letter to Twitter Monday saying that the Tesla CEO intends to “proceed to closing of the transaction contemplated by the April 25, 2022 Merger Agreement, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth therein.” In the filing, Musk also asks for a stay of action in Twitter’s legal proceedings against him and for an adjournment of the trial. Twitter responded Tuesday saying it also intends to proceed with the sale.”

