Tech Crunch reports: “Amazon announced yesterday that Fire TV users in the U.S. can now watch thousands of hours of free, ad-supported content across sports news, cooking and travel, as well as movie and TV trailers from IMDb. No downloads, fees or subscriptions are required to watch the videos. The new free content can be found in three new dedicated rows on the “Home” tabs for users to browse at no extra cost. The rows are titled “Sports News & Highlights,” “Trending Trailers” and “Food & Cooking.” Users can also select the “Search” bar to find a “Free” tile with access to the rows or the “Sports” tile, which has the “Sports News & Highlights” row.”

