Fast Company reports: “For everyone tired of picking the perfect real or illustrated Zoom background, a startup called the TMRW Foundation is releasing a videoconferencing alternative called Room, which places participants in a video game-like 3D environment. Founder and CEO Cevat Yerli says humans have evolved enough to interact in 3D spaces, not only to look at Brady Bunch-style images of each other in typical video chat software. “It’s a tiring experience, as opposed to video games, which are engaging experiences,” says Yerli of traditional videoconferencing tools.”

