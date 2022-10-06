The Verge reports: “Twitter’s rolling out a new feature on both Android and iOS that lets you combine text, photos, videos, and GIFs in a single tweet. The feature was first spotted by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi back in April, with Twitter later confirming it was working on multimedia posts in July. Previously, you could only share one piece of media per tweet. Now that the feature is here, all you need to do is tap the photo icon in the tweet composer and add the media of your choice.”

Read More