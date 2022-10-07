Deadline reports: “Cobra Kai topped the Nielsen streaming chart for the week of September 5-11, as titles from four competing streaming services surpassed 1 billion minutes of viewing in a first. The fifth season of Netflix’s Karate Kid reboot drew more than 1.7 billion minutes of streaming from 50 available episodes. Sony Pictures Television’s series started out as a YouTube Original before shifting to Netflix. Despite the nostalgic Gen X center of the audience, about 20% of viewers are between 18 and 34 years old, with another 35% between 35 and 49, Nielsen said.”

