Games Industry Biz reports: “Publishers and developers are scrambling to support their players in the wake of Google’s announcement that Stadia will be shutting down. The troubled streaming service will close on January 18, 2023 – just over three years after it launched – meaning users will no longer have access to games they have purchased. But several companies are looking for workarounds. Ubisoft, one of the biggest publishers to support Stadia with multiple releases, announced via Twitter that it is “working to bring the games you own on Stadia to PC through Ubisoft Connect.'”

