Venture Beat reports: “Sonic the Hedgehog co-creator Dmitri Johnson has teamed up with John Wick writer/creator Derek Kolstad to form the new media company Story Kitchen. Johnson is the founder of dj2 Entertainment, which specialized in taking beloved game franchises to broader entertainment with the successful Sonic the Hedgehog movies as well as Tomb Raider: The Animated Series for Netflix. In other words, we can expect to see more video game franchises turned into movies, which is the big Hollywood trend now and is the opposite of what used to happen where movies were turned into games.”

