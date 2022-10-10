Social Media Today reports: “This could be a new trend to jump on. Or not. Last week, Twitter officially rolled out its new 3D Twemoji stickers within its image editor options, replacing the previous 2D versions of the same. The new versions look more animated, more shiny. And some Twitter users have taken to them in a big way. As you can see in these examples, some users are posting collage art which use the new 3D Twemoji as the core element. That could be another trend to consider in your marketing approach, with the updated stickers providing additional creative options for your digital art compositions within the app.”

