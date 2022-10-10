Music Ally reports: “Social apps are working like the clappers to add more features and keep up with their competition. Sometimes those new features are even original, rather than copycat moves! TikTok announced a range of new features focused on editing yesterday, including making it easier to edit video clips and sounds; position text; add photo and video overlays; adjust the speed of videos; add sound effects; and rotate or zoom in and out of the frame. TikTokers will be eagerly getting to grips with the new features, and so will musicians.”
Home Applications TikTok Adds More Editing Tools And A New ‘Photo Mode’