Forbes reports: “Disney Animation is partnering with Toronto-based Lighthouse Immersive Studios to launch an immersive live experience built around iconic films “from Snow White to Encanto,” executives said in an online news conference Thursday. “Walt (Disney) was about how do you push boundaries and create something new and that’s what this is,” said Clark Spencer, president of Walt Disney Animation Studios. “It’s brand new and incredibly exciting to think about taking this and creating something people have never experienced before.'”

