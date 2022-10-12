The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Netflix is coming to The Grove. The streaming giant says that it will be opening an “immersive retail experience” at the shopping and entertainment complex called “Netflix at The Grove” featuring products from its original shows and experiential elements. The shop will open to the public Oct. 13 and admission will be free. Programs like Squid Game, Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Cocomelon and Ada Twist, Scientist will be represented in the shop, which will sell apparel, books, collectibles like Funko figures and other products.”

