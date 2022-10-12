IGN reports: “FIFA 23 has proved incredibly successful for publisher EA so far as a record 10.3 million players logged in during its first week on the market. EA revealed the news today, October 12, saying that the massive number of players signalled the biggest launch period in FIFA’s franchise history. “The response from our fans has been nothing short of incredible, and we’re thrilled that our community is playing with their favourite players and teams across FIFA 23 in record numbers,” said SVP GM of EA Sports FC Nick Wlodyka.”

Read More