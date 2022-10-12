Tech Crunch reports: “Apple’s 30% tech tax on developers has not just antagonized consumer tech giants like Epic Games and Spotify but is also turning web3 startups against it. Major NFT marketplaces OpenSea and Magic Eden noticeably only let users browse listings on their iPhone apps without enabling trading to avoid the steep fees. But doing so bars the one billion iPhone users from easily accessing a new breed of decentralized apps, while web3’s current challenge is to drive mass adoption.”

