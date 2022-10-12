Venture Beat reports: “Esports commentary veterans are banding together to form Last Free Nation (LFN), a talent-owned podcasting media network. Led by esports personalities Christopher “MonteCristo” Mykles and Duncan “Thorin” Shields, the team plans to elevate their already popular esports content. To accomplish their goals, Last Free Nation has also brought on podcast media expert Peter Morris to the board. With prior experience at PodcastOne, Barstool Sports, IMAX and Funny or Die, Morris will serve as Last Free Nation’s CEO.”

