Tech Crunch reports: “Twitter is launching a new “Link Spotlight” feature that lets professional account users add an interactive button to their profiles that links to a specific URL. The social network says the purpose of the Link Spotlight button is to give businesses and professionals a way to drive potential customers to their content, services or products. With this new button, you can refer users to take a look at your menu, listen to your podcast, make a reservation and more. The Link Spotlight feature is currently available to professional account users in the United States.”

