Tech Crunch reports: “Twitter is launching a new “Link Spotlight” feature that lets professional account users add an interactive button to their profiles that links to a specific URL. The social network says the purpose of the Link Spotlight button is to give businesses and professionals a way to drive potential customers to their content, services or products. With this new button, you can refer users to take a look at your menu, listen to your podcast, make a reservation and more. The Link Spotlight feature is currently available to professional account users in the United States.”
Home Applications Twitter’s Making It Easier For Professional Account Users To Link To Their...