XDA Developers reports: “Google announced plans to update over 20 first-party apps for Android tablets and foldables at this year’s I/O developer conference. The company gave us an early preview of the Play Store redesign for tablets at the time, and it has now confirmed that it will roll out early next year. Currently, the Google Play Store on tablets features a navigation bar on the left edge that gives you quick access to the Games, Apps, Offers, and Books pages.”

Read More