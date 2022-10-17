Deadline reports: “Comcast’s Spectacor division is pulling the plug on video game-centric network G4 TV, whose early incarnation in the 2000s remains a cultural touchstone for many millennials, just a year after its relaunch. In a memo set to be sent out to all employees, Spectacor CEO Dave Scott explained that the company’s investment and efforts to revive the network just didn’t gain traction. A few dozen employees and contract workers are affected by the shutdown. Comcast said it will assist them with outplacement and consider some for internal opportunities.”

