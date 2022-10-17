The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Pay-TV subscribers of Altice will be able to watch their NFL games this weekend. The New York-based cable company and Fox Corp. were able to come to terms on a new carriage agreement, averting a blackout of its channels. On Thursday, the companies warned that Fox, Fox News and Fox Sports 1 were at risk of going dark as the two sides were deadlocked in negotiations over the fees Altice would need to pay for the channels. Late Friday night, the companies said they were able to cut a deal.”

