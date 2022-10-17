Music Business Worldwide reports: “Four months since announcing that the band would go on a hiatus, K-pop sensation BTS staged a free concert in Busan, South Korea, over the weekend, attracting more than 49 million viewers in-person and online. The free-of-charge concert, called “BTS ‘Yet to Come’ in Busan,” had some 50,000 in-person audiences at the Asiad Main Stadium and another 10,000 watching at a live retransmission at the Busan Port, Variety reported on Saturday (October 15). Another 2,000 people watched the show in the seaside district of Haeundae, which recently hosted the Busan International Film Festival.”

