Music Business Worldwide reports: “Building on its Thursday Night Football broadcasts on Prime Video, Amazon is launching a new weekly show, this time focusing on live music performances in a series of shows to be hosted by Grammy-winning hip-hop icon 2 Chainz. The series called Amazon Music Live will go online Thursdays at 9 pm PDT after Thursday Night Football on Prime Video beginning next week, October 27. Artists will perform their latest releases in live-streamed shows from Los Angeles, Amazon Music announced on Monday (October 17).”

