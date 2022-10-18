The Hollywood Reporter reports: “In YouTube’s latest expansion of its podcasting efforts, the video giant — under parent company Google — will roll out audio ads globally and allow marketers to target users who are listening and watching podcasts on the platform. YouTube first launched a beta version of its audio ads in 2020 to cater to users who listen to podcasts and music on the video platform. The audio ads, available in 15-second spots, are available on Google Ads and Display & Video 360 with the same CPM and audience-targeting options as ads on YouTube videos.”

