Social Media Today reports: “TikTok has announced that it’s increasing the minimum age requirement for live-streaming in the app, while it’s also adding a new ‘adults-only’ live-stream category, as well as new keyword filtering options for live comments. In combination, the new updates could play a big role in improving the safety of its live-stream offering. First, on the new age limits for live-streaming in the app.”
