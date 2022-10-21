Variety reports: “E! announced the return of its nightly entertainment news program “E! News,” with TV personality Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and E! News’ Justin Sylvester tapped to serve as the show’s co-hosts. The nightly broadcast is set to return on Monday, November 14 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT. Veteran television producers John Redmann, who has produced CBS’ “The Talk” for a decade, and John Pascarella, who co-executive produced “Maury,” are set to executive produce the broadcast.”

Read More