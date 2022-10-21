IMDb reports: “Netflix and toymaker Mattel have signed a long-term deal to bring more Barbie programming to the streamer. The first project under the multi-year content partnership is an interactive special called Barbie: Epic Road Trip, which debuts Oct. 25. The deal will have Mattel Television produce series and specials based on the iconic doll line exclusively for Netflix, in addition to non-exclusive titles that will run on a variety of outlets worldwide. Epic Road Trip will follow Barbie “Malibu” Roberts, Barbie “Brooklyn” Roberts, Ken and Skipper as they take a cross-country road trip to find homes for shelter animals — but a potentially life-altering opportunity also awaits them in New York.”

