IGN reports: “Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof is reportedly co-writing and producing a new Star Wars movie with Ms. Marvel’s Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy sitting in the director’s chair. Deadline recently sensed a disturbance in the force, reporting that the long-rumored Star Wars movie from Lindelof is finally moving forward. Lindelof is said to have teamed up with an as-yet-unannounced writing partner to pen the film’s script in collaboration with Ms. Marvel helmer Obaid-Chinoy, who has apparently been enlisted as the project’s director.”

