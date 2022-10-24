Deadline reports: “Barunson E&A, the production company behind Oscar-winner Parasite, is set to officially launch its new international ventures at the upcoming American Film Market as it looks to expand into co-production, financing and sales. The company’s global operations will be divided into a sales division and a co-production & financing division. The inaugural lineup includes three films and a reality TV project that features a quintet of K-pop idols (see below). Yoonhee Choi will oversee all Korean and international operations as Managing Director, and Sylvie Eunyoung Kim will manage the global business as Head of International Division.”

