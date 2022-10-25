Music Business Worldwide reports: “Merlin becomes the latest entity to partner with Kuaishou, following news of a licensing agreement with the short-form video platform struck by Warner Chappell Music last month. Kuaishou reports to reach more than 180 million monthly active users (MAU) outside of China via its overseas versions such as Kwai. It also claims to have become one of the most popular apps in MENA and Latin America, as well as in South and Southeast Asia, where it’s known as SnackVideo. The deal with Merlin covers Kuaishou’s products including Kwai and SnackVideo.”

