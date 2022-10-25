Variety reports: ““House of the Dragon” brought in 9.3 million viewers after airing its Season 1 finale on Sunday, according to Warner Bros. Discovery. This includes both linear viewers who caught the episode during its four airings on HBO’s cable channel and HBO Max streams through the night. That makes Episode 10, titled “The Black Queen,” HBO’s most-watched series finale since predecessor series “Game of Thrones” concluded its eighth and final season with 19.8 million viewers in 2019. However, “House of the Dragon” was not able to beat its own series high of 10.2 million viewers with Episode 2.”

