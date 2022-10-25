XDA Developers reports: “Earlier this year, The Walt Disney Company announced that it would be introducing a cheaper, ad-supported tier of its Disney Plus service in the U.S. The upcoming budget-friendly plan would cost $7.99 per month, while the ad-free one goes for $10.99. So for $3 less, users get to enjoy the service, while dealing with occasional advertisements. According to the company, this plan will launch in the U.S. on December 8. Apart from that, it doesn’t share much about the potential restrictions and the type of content users will be able to access. New evidence now suggests that Disney Plus might drop support for GroupWatch and SharePlay on the budget-friendly plan.”

Read More