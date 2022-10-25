Games Industry Biz reports: “Microsoft is said to be accelerating its hunt for Chinese titles, with Genshin Impact named specifically as an example of such. According to Reuters, the success of the MiHoYo title, which is available on PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and mobile, has given the move “a sense of urgency.” Two industry sources familiar with the matter told the outlet that Microsoft is now making independent studios in China “big-money offers” to bring more titles to Game Pass. They also said the company has been building a team to source Chinese titles, which aligns with reports from February that Microsoft wants to help developers in the country reach a global audience.”

