Deadline reports: “Endeavor’s IMG global events group has sold The Miss Universe Organization to Thailand-based JKN Global Media. Financial details weren’t disclosed but JKN CEO Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip told local press the price tag was $14 million. The organization that oversees the annual Miss Universe competition has been part of IMG since 2015. Broadcast in 165 countries, it’s the most-watched female-focused event in the world and one of the most tweeted about events annually with over 23 million followers for its social media channel. The group also includes the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants. It was owned by former President Donald Trump between 1996 and 2015.”

