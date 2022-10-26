Games Industry Biz reports: “Apple has updated its App Store policies this week, with new rules pertaining to cryptocurrency and NFT usage on the platform. The company is seemingly not against apps that implement or include digital currencies or tokens but said that apps “may not use their own mechanisms to unlock content or functionality.” This includes things such as license keys, augmented reality makers, QR codes, cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency wallets. It added that apps may use in-app purchases to sell services related to NFTs, such as minting listing and transferring, provided that NFT ownership doesn’t unlock features of functionality within the app.”

