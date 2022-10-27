Social Media Today reports: “TikTok has launched a new education program for marketers called ‘TikTok Academy’, which provided free video courses on how to make best use of TikTok for marketing, along with research data and other information to expand your understanding of the app.As explained by TikTok: “Through TikTok Academy, we aim to provide robust learning opportunities to help teams become TikTok-savvy marketers by providing not just the “how-tos” of TikTok but also the key insights that will enable media and creative excellence on the platform. We know the TikTok community loves engaging with their favorite brands, so we want to deliver the tools and expertise to maintain this unique and engaging experience.'”

