The Hollywood Reporter reports: “As cost-cutting changes continue to roil CNN, chairman and CEO Chris Licht has announced that the news division will be cutting back on commissioning films and television series from outside firms. “I am writing to share that we are making changes to how we approach premium longform content,” Licht wrote in a memo Friday morning to CNN employees that was obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. “Our long-term plan will no longer rely on commissioned projects with outside partners.” Licht explained that the decision was “based, in large part, on the ever-increasing cost of commissioning third-party premium content” but qualified that “longform content remains an important pillar of our programming.'”

