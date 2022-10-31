Deadline reports: “Sir Horace Ové, the pioneering filmmaker nicknamed the Godfather of Black British filmmaking, has had a $57,000 Film and TV Charity grant named after him to help people from ethnic minority backgrounds navigate their way through the industry. The Sir Horace Ové Grant launches next month and will aid in areas such as funding development courses, childcare, travel costs, equipment upgrades and membership or subscriptions to professional bodies. Applicants will be asked to provide an impact statement detailing how the grant will support them in their career, alongside proof of eligibility and costs.”

