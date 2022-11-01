Games Industry Biz reports: “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the fastest-selling game in the decades-old franchise to date. Activision has announced that worldwide sell-through for the first three days passed $800 million – more than the previous record holder, 2011’s Modern Warfare 3, managed in five days. It’s the biggest opening weekend in the series’ history, and even surpassed two of the year’s most successful films. Citing figures from Box Office Mojo, Activision claimed that Modern Warfare 2 outperformed the opening weekends of both Top Gun: Maverick and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness combined.”

