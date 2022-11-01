Variety reports: “YouTube is launching a new foray into the premium-streaming game. The Google-owned video giant announced the launch of Primetime Channels, a storefront stocked with 34 streaming services, available for any YouTube user to subscribe to. The lineup includes Paramount Global’s Paramount+ and Showtime, Lionsgate’s Starz, MGM’s Epix, AMC Networks’ AMC+ and TelevisaUnivision’s ViX+, along with more than two dozen niche-oriented channels. Users can sign up through YouTube’s Movies & TV hub; initially, the channels will be available only in the U.S.”

