Tech Crunch reports: “It’s public knowledge now that one of the first things Elon Musk is concentrating on after taking over Twitter is revamping the Twitter Blue program. While a lot of attention has been around a potential verification feature being included in the paid program, the company is also removing some of the existing features like publisher partnerships, according to an email received by one of the partners. According to 9to5Mac, which was one of the partners in the program, the company sent an email to all publishers on October 31 notifying them that the Twitter Blue partnership is ending. The program allowed paid users to see ad-free articles on participating publications, and the social network would pay publishers an equivalent amount of ad revenue earned from one view.”

Read More