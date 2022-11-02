Tech Crunch reports: “It seems that every internet company and their dog have at least one venture capital (VC) arm under their wing, with the likes of GV (formerly Google Ventures), M12 (formerly Microsoft Ventures), Salesforce Ventures, Twilio Ventures, and Zoom Ventures all serving their corporate namesakes potential cash cows via hundreds of equity investments. Today, it’s Mozilla’s turn to solidify its investment endeavors via a new $35 million VC fund targeted at early-stage startups. Formally announced at Web Summit in Portugal today, Mozilla Ventures builds on other recent investments the company has made as part of its Mozilla Builders startup incubator program, though in truth Mozilla has sporadically invested in nearly 20 companies over the past decade.”

