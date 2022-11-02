Yahoo! Sports reports: “Amazon Prime Video has signed a three-year streaming deal with Overtime Elite (OTE), a pro basketball league and developmental program for 16- to 20-year-olds. As part of the deal, Amazon will stream 20 OTE games live each season. OTE’s first global media-rights partnership also includes a season-long unscripted series set to debut next year. Overtime will continue producing its contests’ broadcasts, including a number that will remain free on YouTube for the time being. Alongside the partnership, Amazon has invested in Overtime as part of the startup’s Series D funding round. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.”

