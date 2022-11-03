Deadline reports: “Today brings a major milestone in the streaming business, as Netflix introduces its new advertising-backed subscription tier in eight countries. At 9 a.m. PT, the Basic With Ads plan will go live in the U.S., UK, Australia, Japan, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy and South Korea. It has already lit up in Canada and Mexico, and Spain will follow on November 10. Pricing varies by region, but at $6.99 a month in the U.S. the plan is toward the low end of the streaming spectrum, a dollar cheaper than Disney’s forthcoming tier with ads and less than half of the most popular option, which costs $15.49.”

