The Verge reports: “Roku has never radically overhauled its simple, familiar homescreen. Instead, the company has gradually introduced new sections like “what to watch” and “featured free” that help steer users to new content. Today, the company is following the same strategy, but this time, it’s with sports. A new sports hub is coming to the Roku homescreen starting today, and it “integrates live and upcoming sports across the Roku platform and introduces a centralized location for sports content.” Clicking into the sports section will show you various live games happening at that moment, and you can also browse by whatever individual sport or league you’re interested in.”

Read More