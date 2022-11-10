Variety reports: “The Walt Disney Co. closed its July-September quarter with a 12.1 million gain in Disney+ streaming subscribers. Coming in at 152.1 million last quarter, Disney+ subscribers totaled 164.2 million by Oct. 1, the end of the conglomerate’s fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2022 results, which were reported Tuesday. The streamer’s pickup of 12.1 million accounts, 2 million of those in U.S. and Canada, smashed analysts’ forecasts of an 8.9 million subscriber gain. Overall, Disney’s spectrum of direct-to-consumer services, which comprise Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, Hulu and ESPN+, has surpassed 235 million global subscribers, up from 221.1 million total subscribers worldwide at the end of the previous quarter.”

