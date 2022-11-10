Games Industry Biz reports: “Nintendo and DeNA are working together on the formation of a new joint venture company that will aim to “strengthen the digitisation” of Nintendo’s business. The new company will be called Nintendo Systems and will operate as a subsidiary of the platform holder, since Nintendo is providing 80% of the capital required. Nintendo Systems remit will be research and development, as well as “the creation of value-added services.” The joint venture builds on Nintendo’s seven-year partnership with DeNA co-developing mobile games and growing the company’s ecosystem beyond its own platforms, linking them together with users’ Nintendo Accounts.”

