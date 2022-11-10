IGN reports: “Following the end of its partnership with EA, FIFA has announced that it is working on a portfolio of Web3 games ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. So far, there are four games in development that will utilize blockchain technology. AI League is a 4-on-4 casual game played between AI-controlled characters and players will act as coaches and offer input at tactical moments. Players can also collect and trade characters between teams. Uplandme utilizes virtual properties and allows players to travel to a replica FIFA World Cup Lusail Stadium and Village and shop for items to customize their home.”

