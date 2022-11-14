Music Ally reports: “We’ve seen a flurry of announcements from streaming services recently about their catalogues reaching 100m tracks: Apple Music, Amazon Music and YouTube Music. Now there’s an announcement about a catalogue that’s a tenth of the size, but potentially as interesting to discuss in the context of the future of the music industry. “We have reached a huge milestone – over 10 Million unique, original songs have been created with Boomy,” announced AI music startup Boomy yesterday. The US company launched in 2019 as a way for people to create original music using its AI, and release it to streaming services.”

