Media Play News reports: “Consumer spending on home entertainment once again rose sharply in the third quarter of 2022, according to estimates released Nov. 11 by DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group. But the gains, as usual, were lopsidedly from the subscription streaming sector, while transactional revenues — physical and digital combined — were down. Of the total estimated consumer spend of $9.1 billion in the three-month period that ended Sept. 30 — a figure that’s up a healthy 13.1% from the third quarter of last year — nearly $7.7 billion, or just over 84%, came from streaming subscriptions. SVOD spending rose 17.3% in the quarter and is up 17.5% for the nine months through Sept. 30 at $22.3 billion.”

